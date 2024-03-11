Search
“Mushroom Kingdom Thrills: Nintendo and Illumination Team Up Again for Epic Super Mario Bros. Sequel in 2026!”

By: Northlines

Date:

After the phenomenal box office success of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”, Nintendo and Illumination are setting out to create even more magic with Mario's fans worldwide. The beloved video game franchise will be making its return to cinemas in 2026 with a highly anticipated sequel film.

Just like the billion-dollar blockbuster from 2023, the new animated movie will once again see Nintendo and Illumination collaborating to bring the Mushroom Kingdom to life on the big screen. While plot details are still under wraps, fans can surely expect more of Mario and friends' hilarious adventures and action-packed escapades.

Opening in theaters in April 2026, Mario mania is guaranteed to sweep the globe as Universal Pictures plans a worldwide release. Nintendo is clearly serious about expanding its IP beyond gaming with these movies. After the massive popularity of the first film, they'll be hoping lightning can strike twice to keep audiences entertained for years to come!

The Vision Pro Experience: I Got Demoed On Apple’s Groundbreaking New Headset
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

