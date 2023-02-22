Muftis’ politics of deception must be exposed: Chugh

northlines correspondent

Jammu Tawi, Feb 21: BJP National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh on Tuesday took pot shots at former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for playing deceptive and devastating politics with the people of J&K.

“BJP must expose and blast Mehbooba Muftis’ deceptive game,” Chugh said addressing the party leaders here.

He said that now she has suddenly become aware of Shri Raghunath Bajar it makes a big mockery of the People’s faith. “Mehbooba kept rolling down the red carpet for the militants ignoring the interest of J&K Hindus,” Chugh said adding that the BJP, taking a lead from the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has converted J&K from “a terror capital to a tourist capital” of the country. He said it was a big tribute to PM Modi’s efforts to bring peace to the region that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were playing in the snow in an atmosphere where there was no fear of militants.

He said Modi has made it possible for the Gandhis to play snowball games. “Now Mehbooba is trying to exploit the situation, it remains a big question why during the term of her father as a union home minister was J&K handed over to militants sponsored by the Pakistan ISI,” said Chugh.