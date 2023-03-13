MP Khatana asked for child labour survey in Poonch

Jammu Tawi, Mar 12: Taking a review of various developmental works being undertaken by different government run departments, Member Rajya Sabha, Gulam Ali Khatana on Sunday ordered orders survey of child labour aged between 6-14 years in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Khatana took a detailed review of all the development and routine activities of various departments in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Inder Jeet, and SSP Poonch, Rohit Baskotra.

Reviewing bank and labour departments, he checked the status of various schemes like MUDRA, standup start up.

The MP ordered a detailed survey of Child labour in the district between the age of 6-14 years.

Reviewing the status of various works of Jal Shakti department, he enquired about the status of various central and UT sector schemes like JJM and instructed the concerned officers to ensure universal coverage of schemes. The MP also instructed RDD officials to ensure zero inclusion and exclusion errors while disbursing flagship schemes like PMAY, MNREGA.

Moreover, he instructed all departments to ensure online delivery of eligible services especially revenue, health, banking, insurance etc.

“Develop technical and soft skills to promote startup and self employment culture through regular programmes of allied departments like Tejaswini,” observed Khatana taking stock of employment generation and counselling schemes and said that the promotion of sports infrastructure can play a significant role in overall development of youth restricting them to more productive activities, which can significantly reduce drug demand.

He advised all district and sectoral officers to adopt an empathic approach towards unprivileged sections while performing their duties and ensure development of last and to the last mile.