J&K | NIA Raids Residential House In Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Mar 13: A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday raided a residential house in summer capital Srinagar, official sources said. A residential house of one Uzair Ahmad, son of Farooq Ahmad of Karfali Mohalla Habbakadal is being searched by a team of national probing agency.

The search is being carried out in connection with a case already registered at the police station of NIA, they said.