Doda DC Launches Sacred Chandi Mindal Yatra: Hundreds Embark on Pilgrimage

DODA, June 1: Deputy Commissioner Doda, Harvinder Singh, today flagged off the famous Mata Chandi Mindal Yatra from Shugwari near Prem Nagar on NH 244.

The holy yatra will proceed towards Mindal village in Himachal Pradesh. Devotees departing from Shugwari were filled with enthusiasm and devotion, passionately reciting hymns in praise of Maa Chandi.

At the flag-off ceremony, the DC extended best wishes to all the pilgrims and appealed them to pray to Maa Bhagwati for peace, prosperity and brotherhood in the country. He emphasized the spiritual significance of the yatra and encouraged the devotees to maintain their devotion throughout the journey.

The Deputy Commissioner also assured that all necessary facilities and arrangements have been made by the district administration to ensure a smooth and safe journey for the yatrees. He reiterated the administration's commitment to supporting the religious and cultural traditions of the region.