Doda DC Launches Sacred Chandi Mindal Yatra: Hundreds Embark on Pilgrimage
Doda DC Launches Sacred Chandi Mindal Yatra: Hundreds Embark on Pilgrimage

By: Northlines

Date:

DODA, June 1: Deputy Commissioner Doda, Harvinder Singh, today flagged off the famous Mata Chandi Mindal Yatra from Shugwari near Prem Nagar on NH 244.
The holy yatra will proceed towards Mindal village in Pradesh. Devotees departing from Shugwari were filled with enthusiasm and devotion, passionately reciting hymns in praise of Maa Chandi.
At the flag-off ceremony, the DC extended best wishes to all the pilgrims and appealed them to pray to Maa Bhagwati for peace, prosperity and brotherhood in the country. He emphasized the spiritual significance of the yatra and encouraged the devotees to maintain their devotion throughout the journey.
The Deputy Commissioner also assured that all necessary facilities and arrangements have been made by the district administration to ensure a smooth and safe journey for the yatrees. He reiterated the administration's commitment to supporting the religious and cultural traditions of the region.

Exit Polls Predict NDA Majority In Lok Sabha Elections
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

