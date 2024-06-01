back to top
Six Exit Polls Point to Big Win for BJP Led NDA in Lok Sabha Elections

By: Northlines

Date:

As awaits the results of its marathon elections, exit polls released today predict a strong showing for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Six exit polls show the NDA winning over 350 of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, India's lower house of parliament.

This points to a third consecutive term for Modi and the BJP-led coalition. However, voters will have to wait until Tuesday for the final results to be announced. Past exit polls have not always aligned with the actual outcome.

Several factors seem to have worked in favor of the NDA. The strong and centralized leadership of Modi, national security issues amid tensions with neighbors, and a robust response to the COVID-19 pandemic are among the reasons analysts say may have boosted support. At the same time, the opposition INDIA alliance, led by the Indian National Congress, failed to present a compelling alternative narrative.

If the exit polls prove accurate, it would consolidate Modi's position as the country's most popular leader in decades. His government has pursued a pro- agenda while also delivering on flagship programs in areas like healthcare, banking access, and infrastructure development. However, critics argue his second term saw growing religious polarization and an erosion of institutions.

In the 's largest democracy, nearly 900 million citizens cast their ballots in the most extensive elections ever held. Now, as the votes are counted, the final outcome awaits. Regardless of results, the high voter turnout demonstrates the strength of democratic process in India.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

