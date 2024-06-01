back to top
IndiaExit Polls Predict NDA Majority In Lok Sabha Elections
Latest News

Exit Polls Predict NDA Majority In Lok Sabha Elections

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Jun 1: Early exit polls predicted a comfortable majority for the BJP-led NDA, with the ruling alliance projected to open its account in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and sweep Karnataka.
The Republic TV-P Marq poll claimed that the ruling alliance will win up to 359 seats and the opposition bloc will bag 154 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. The Republic TV-Matrize poll gave 353-368 seats to the NDA and 118-133 seats to the opposition.
The Jan Ki Baat poll gave 362-392 seats to the ruling NDA and 141-161 to the opposition alliance.
However, several other exit polls, including those from Axis My India and Today's Chanakya, were yet to forecast the full results by 7.15 pm. (Agencies)

Young Indian doubles pair’s impressive Singapore Open run ends in semifinals
Doda DC Launches Sacred Chandi Mindal Yatra: Hundreds Embark on Pilgrimage
