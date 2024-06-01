back to top
Search
JammuJ&K Cop Dies in Tragic Accident: Service Rifle Mishap Claims Life
JammuJammu KashmirKashmir

J&K Cop Dies in Tragic Accident: Service Rifle Mishap Claims Life

By: Northlines

Date:

, Jun 1: A policeman died Saturday allegedly after his service weapon went off accidentally at Zewan in the summer capital of Jammu and , officials said.
Head constable Bashir Ahmad sustained injuries when the rifle went off accidentally, the officials said.
He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries, they said.

Previous article
GST Collections Rise 10%: May Revenue Swells to Rs 1.73 Lakh Crore
Next article
CEO J&K Ensures Poll Preparedness Ahead of Counting Day: Reviews ROs and DEOs
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Jammu And Kashmir | Exit Polls Project 3 Lok Sabha Seats To NC, 2 To BJP

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, June 1: Exit Polls on Saturday projected three...

EC Sets Stage for D-Day: Counting of Votes Commences on June 4 at 8 AM

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 1: The counting of votes for...

CEO J&K Ensures Poll Preparedness Ahead of Counting Day: Reviews ROs and DEOs

Northlines Northlines -
Asks for strict implementation of ECI guidelines SRINAGAR, June...

GST Collections Rise 10%: May Revenue Swells to Rs 1.73 Lakh Crore

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 1: The country’s gross GST collections...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Jammu And Kashmir | Exit Polls Project 3 Lok Sabha Seats...

EC Sets Stage for D-Day: Counting of Votes Commences on June...

CEO J&K Ensures Poll Preparedness Ahead of Counting Day: Reviews ROs...