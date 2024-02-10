Mirwaiz placed under house arrest

Srinagar, Feb 9: The management body of Srinagar's historic Jama Masjid on Friday claimed that authorities have placed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chief priest of Kashmir, under house arrest.

“Mirwaz Umar Farooq has again been put under house arrest today ahead of the Friday congregation in Jama Masjid. Mirwaz was to give a special sermon today on the occasion of Shab-e-Mehraj at Jama Masjid, as had been announced,” the Anjumam Auqaf Jama Masjid said in a statement here.

A large number of people were expected at the mosque for the Mirwaiz's sermon, it said, adding the authorities stationed police vehicles outside the main gate of Farooq's residence at Nigeen.

“Anjuman strongly denounces the repeated house arrest of Mirwaiz especially on Friday, disabling him from visiting Jama Masjid to deliver the Friday sermon and participate in the mandatory Friday prayers,” the management body said.

There was no immediate reaction from the authorities to the claim.

Mirwaiz was released from house arrest in September last year after remaining confined to his home for more than four years.

However, the authorities allowed him to visit Jama Masjid only for three Fridays. His movement in Srinagar remains restricted on Fridays since the latest flare up in Israel-Palestine conflict in October last year.