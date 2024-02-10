Youth fatally hit by blacklisted Govt vehicle, driver arrested

Jammu Tawi, Feb 9: In the Janipur area of Jammu district, a young man lost his life after a collision with a government official's vehicle. The driver, identified as Kuldeep Kumar, has been arrested, and a case has been registered at Janipur Police Station.

The unfortunate event unfolded on February 7 when a fast-moving vehicle, belonging to a Block Development Officer (BDO), struck 26-year-old Rajat Bhola. The victim, a mechanic, was on his way home on a scooty. Police reached the scene and apprehended the accused driver along with the vehicle.

The vehicle involved in the collision displayed a ‘J&K Government' board and was promptly identified by locals after the incident. Notably, the vehicle had been blacklisted according to the Privahan App of the Government. The order stated, “Vehicle is flagged as Not To Be Transacted (NTBT) by JAMMU RTO, Jammu and Kashmir due to reason Others, SPECIAL LEAVE TO APPEAL(C) NO. 2496/2021 TITLED UNION TERRITORY OF JAMMU AND KASHMIR & ORS V/S JAMMU AUTOMART PVT. LTD dated 29-Nov-2021.”

The police informed that the Scorpio vehicle, bearing registration No. JK02CM-0018, collided with a two-wheeler registered as JK02C0-9859 in the Sector 02 area of Roop Nagar late at night on February 7. The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. The accused driver, Kuldeep Kumar, a resident of Kishtwar district, served as the private driver of the BDO.