Meet the Champions: KU felicitates meritorious athletes

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar, Oct 4: To recognise and honour the dedication, hard work and exceptional sporting talent exhibited by individuals on behalf of the Kashmir University (KU), the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES), KU Wednesday celebrated the outstanding achievements of meritorious students and athletes who brought laurels to the institution by securing medals and trophies in various prestigious competitions and tournaments.

The ceremony titled ‘Meet the Champions' was attended by various deans of schools, heads/coordinators/directors of different university departments and centres, people from sports, teachers, scholars and students from within and outside the main and satellite campuses and from other affiliated colleges to encourage, acknowledge the champions and appreciate their achievements at the national and regional sports stage.

Congratulating the participants on the occasion, the Vice chancellor, Kashmir University, Prof Nilofer Khan said that the university is all set to organise a host of activities in the days to come and hoped to get more representation from girls in the upcoming events.

“I am happy to see the number of girls representing the university in various categories at national and regional levels. They are the real ambassadors to motivate others to take active part in sports and co-curricular activities,” she said, adding that this is a testament to the varsity's commitment to fostering excellence not only in academics but also in the realm of sports.

Prof Khan stressed to encash the creativity and talent of the youth, especially girls, and to encourage them to participate in a myriad of cocurricular activities being offered by the university.

“We need to organise winter sports here and also encourage students to participate in competitions and championships outside Jammu and Kashmir to get a broader perspective of the sports world,” she reiterated.

KU Registrar, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir while highlighting the importance of sports and athletics for the all-round development of an individual said that besides the routine academic and research activities, the university equally emphasises on cultural, sports and co-curricular activities.

“We have world-class talent in our youth and the university has the best possible infrastructure and facilities to harness that raw and rich talent to make them competition-ready,” he said.

He said the university always supports the development of sports infrastructure and encourages new talent with expectations from both the DPES and the students to bring more medals and fame to the university.

Terming felicitating the champions a “proud moment”, Dean, School of Education and Behavioural Sciences, KU Prof Tasleema Jan said this will motivate other students as well to participate and compete at national and international levels.

Principal, Government College of Physical Education, Ganderbal Dr. Hartej Singh said sports is the key to physical, mental and spiritual strength of a human being and that as fraternity such occasions are an opportunity to meet the future breed of athletes.

Coordinator, DPES, KU, Dr Nadeem Ahmad Dar said that this is the beginning of a new era in university sports by laying a strong foundation of relationship with the athletes by admiring and acknowledging their notable achievements.

Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul; Special Secretary to Vice Chancelor, Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Zarri and Director, Information Technology and Support System (IT&SS), Dr Maroof Naieem Qadri were also present on the occasion. Gymnasium Coach, DPES, KU Sheikh Adil conducted the proceedings of the event.