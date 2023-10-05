Cogoport and IIM Amritsar unveils Post-Graduate Certificate Prog in GL&FM

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Cogoport, a global trade platform and IIM Amritsar have announced the commencement of its first batch of candidates for the Post-Graduate Certificate Program in Global Logistics and Freight Management. The inauguration took place today at Cogoport office. The event was graced by dignitaries including Hrishikesh Kulkarni, Chief Operation Officer at Cogoport, and Sachin Mehra, Chief Financial Officer at Cogoport.

The event also witnessed the presence of Prof. Mahima Gupta, Dean of Academics and Programs at IIM Amritsar, Professor Harpreet Kaur, Program Director, and Anamika Singh, Marketing Director at Cogoport. Commenting on the program, Hrishikesh Kulkarni, Chief Operating Officer at Cogoport said, “International trade is an intricate field that demands a specific skill set to navigate successfully.

By collaborating with IIM-Amritsar, a renowned institution and expert in supply chain and logistics, this special program aims to offer a unique curriculum that imparts an in-depth understanding of global supply chain operations and management. It is designed not only to impart theoretical knowledge but also to provide practical exposure and foster the development of industry-relevant skills.

The extensive executive network and alumni base of IIM-Amritsar will open doors to continuous placement opportunities for our students.” Professor Prof. Nagarajan Ramamoorthy, Director, IIM Amritsar commented, “According to the World Trade Organization (WTO), the global merchandise trade volume is expected to increase to 3.2% in the year 2024, after emerging from the Covid pandemic and the Ukraine War.

The exports and imports in the Asian market is expected to be 4.7% and 5.2%, respectively, well above the global average. In the future, this trend will likely increase further, and efficient management of global logistics and supply chain will be the need of the hour. This program is designed to create capable employees to handle these tough challenges.”