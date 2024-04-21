back to top
Massive fire breaks out at two factories in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi; loss worth lakhs reported

By: Northlines

Date:

Solan, Apr 21: A massive fire broke out at two industrial units—Nav Packers and Prem Foils—in the Baddi industrial belt of the district on Sunday morning, causing loss worth several lakhs.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

According to leading fireman Bheem Singh, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving information about a fire incident at one unit around 8 am on Sunday.

“On reaching the spot, it was found that two units had caught fire,” Singh said, adding “the fire also spread to an adjoining pharmaceutical manufacturing unit, Pharminox Laboratories, owing to lack of space between them”.

The three units are housed on the plots of the HP State Industrial Development Corporation in Baddi.

Fibre sheets used to cover the vacant space around the factory building led to the spread of the fire from one unit to another.

Loss worth several lakhs was suffered by the units in the fire which was brought under control after few hours.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Fun Fat-Burning Exercises to Help You Stay Fit and Shed Pounds This Summer
