Marathoners from across the country will compete at Lahaul, HP on Mar 12

NL Corresspondent

Jammu 03 Mar: After the success of the first edition of ‘Snow Marathon Lahaul’, the second edition of much awaited world’s highest is back on March 12, 2023 at Sissu near the Atal Tunnel’s North Portal lies in the Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh.

The event which is being organised by District Lahaul and Spiti Administration and Reach India call upon runners across the country to compete for full and half marathon along with ten and five kilometre runs for both categories. The event is recognized by the Fit India Movement of the Government of India.

Organizer Gaurav Schimer informed that HP’s Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will mark the occasion as Chief Guest. India joined the league of ten snow and ice marathons in the world as some of which take place on the Arctic Circle, North Pole, and in locations such as Siberia.

Garmin is proud to be associated with Garmin as an award sponser. Yeshudas Pillai, Country Head, Garmin India said that continuing this partnership, Garmin aim to strengthen our commitment towards fitness by extending support to the runners-professional, amateur, or beginner, who will come on board.

Sumit Khimta, DC, Lahaul and Spiti expressed, “The administration has collaborated with the organizers to ensure that the sporting event grows into an international and prominent affair in the future.”