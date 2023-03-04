Aspiring to play for India, talented kid from Kulgam praised by Irfan Pathan for his batting skills

Jahangeer Ganaie

Kulgam, Mar 03: A 9-year-old from Kulgam who is aspiring to play for India was praised by Irfan Pathan for amazing batting skills.

Mumin Liyakat son of Liyakat Ahmad Dar resident of Matibugh Yaripora is now a well known face with amazing batting skills.

His batting skills caught the attention of former Indian Cricketer Irfan Pathan who has been guiding him and sharing tips with him in a video.

“Will Surely Keep an eye on him” Said Irfan Pathan after he got impressed with Mumin during the event held at CAP- Cricket Academy of Pathans Jaipur.

To achieve his dream, he has been playing cricket every day before 9 am and after 4 pm.

“My favourite player is Virat Kohli and I am following his style,” Momin told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), adding, “my family has been very supportive of me and are always encouraging me to play cricket”.

His father Liyakat Ahmad Dar said that he left cricket in 2012 after he got injured on the field. But he also has been constantly guiding his son in the game.

“My son plays with a leather ball from day one and he has been practicing on cemented turf instead of an ordinary turf,” he said, adding that the ball on cemented turf comes with more speed and it gives batsman less time to react.

He said that he is one among three players from Kashmir who were selected in CAP Jaipur where over 300 players from J&K were participating.

He said that Pathan asked to share his Mumin’s video to CAP Jaipur where he went through a three months training course.

His coach Abrar ul Haq said that Mumin is full of talent and the way he plays shot at this very young age that too on cemented turf, it seems he is a born talented and will achieve his dream.