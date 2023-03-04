Fencing trials begins at MA Stadium

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Mar 03: Two-day fencing selection trials for the upcoming Senior National Championship got underway at Indoor Complex, M A Stadium, here today. Around 75 ranked fencers from districts of Ramban, Samba, Jammu, Kathua, Poonch, Doda and Udhampur have reported for the selection process.

Later, 24 fencers shall represent J&K in the Senior National Championship schedule at Pune in Maharashtra between March 24 and March 28, a handout issued here today informed.

The technical team for the selection process included Rachna Jamwal, Shottu Lal Sharma, Bhisham Singh Salathia, Ujjwal Gupta, Ranchan Sabarwal, Varun Salathia, Teja Singh and Rajan Prasar.