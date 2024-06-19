Man absconded with SPO’s AK 47 in Doda

Jammu Tawi: A man namely Mohammad Rafi, taking the advantage of his friend SPO's slackness, absconded with the an AK 47 today in Pul Doda.

SPO Safdar Hussain with Belt No. 1809, who was on duty at Police Post Malnai Bhela, went towards Doda with his friend, Mohammad Rafi son of late Mohammad Iqbal resident of Troon, District Doda, in his friend vehicle No. JK06A 3268. When they reached Pul Doda, SPO Safdar Hussain went to the washroom but meanwhile, Mohd Rafi left Safdar Hussain at Pul Doda and fled with the vehicle and official weapon, the AK-47 along with 01 magazine of SPO Safdar Hussain'.. When Mohd Rafi reached Pranu, Bhela,at Bhaderwah road he left the car there and fled alongwith weapon. Police seized the vehicle but Mohd Rafi is still absconding. .

*As per information said AK-47 is of another SPO namely Ajjem Naik and carry by Safdar Hussain and Md Rafi is Brother in law of Ajjem Naik.*

4 RR and SOG Doda has launched search operation in the area.

Sources identified the vehicle has been recovered near Jagota area of Bhalla but neither Rafi nor the weapon was present in the vehicle,” sources said.

Confirming the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda, Javed Iqbal told that Rafi has fled alongwith the rifle and Police is on the job to trace him.

“He might be hiding anywhere in his village but has not been traced yet,” he added.

Meanwhile, police has launched a manhunt to nab him and recover the weapon.

The locals of Trown village have appealed Rafi to return to his family and his issues, if any, will be sorted out.