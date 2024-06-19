Five outstanding pace bowling performances that shaped the early stages of the 2024 T20 World Cup

While batting usually dominates the T20 format, the ongoing World Cup has witnessed some top-drawer performances with the ball. Several pace bowlers have made their mark, registering some stunning dismissals that have turned matches on their head. Here are five such impactful wickets that will be etched in the memories of fans.

Jasprit Bumrah drew first blood for India against arch-rivals Pakistan, deceiving their talented skipper Babar Azam with a beauty that jagged back. The length was ideal for testing the batter, catching him in two minds as the ball straightened just enough to find the edge.

England pacer Jofra Archer struck a massive blow for his side by dismissing the in-form Travis Head with a well-disguised off-cutter. Having set him up with seaming deliveries, the change of pace did the trick as Head was left flummoxed.

Another searing quick Anrich Nortje troubled Bangladeshi talisman Shakib Al Hasan, generating threatening bounce that took the surface out of the equation. The extra zip caused problems as Shakib could only manage a top edge attempting an ill-advised hook.

Left armer Mohammad Nawaz Fazal struck a huge blow for Afghanistan by trapping New Zealand veteran Daryl Mitchell right in front with a delivery that curled subtly in the air. The late away movement after landing did the rest.

Shaheen Shah Afridi crowned the roster with a beautiful nip-backer that shaped beautifully to breach the defenses of Ireland's Andy Balbirnie. Through the gate before he could react, this was a dream dismissal for any fast bowler.

With performances like these, it is clear that pace can weave potency even in T20 cricket when applied intelligently. Expect more match-defining spells in the knockouts.