Maharashtra emerges overall champion; J&K bags third place in Fencing

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 23: Maharashtra emerged overall champion in both boys and girls sections, while Haryana clinched the second spot and J&K bagged the third place in the 67th National School Games Under-19 Boys and Girls Fencing Championship, organised by the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports, under the aegis of School Games Federation of India (SGFI) at Gymnasium Hall University of Jammu, here.

Ace Sports Administrator and Member Sports Council , Sh Ranjeet Kalra was the chief guest in the Prize Distribution Function, which was presided over by the Director Youth Services and Sports, Sh Subash Chander Chibber in the presence of a galaxy of departmental officers.

Both these dignitaries along with other guests presented medals to the winners of various competitions and trophies to the overall champions.

The other dignitaries, who accompanied by Sh Suram Chand Sharma, Joint Director YSS Jammu; Sh Jitender Mishra, Deputy Director YSS (Central); Sh Ravi Kumar Sharma, Deputy Director (Planning); Sunil Kumar, Accounts Officer Directorate; Sh Reyaz Ahmed, Section Officer (Planning), Sh Shivnandan Singh Mankotia, Section Officer Directorate Youth Services and Sports J&K.

Mr Ranjeet Kalra lavished praise on the organisers for hosting this mega event in a most befitting manner.

While praising J&K Government for its commitment towards promotion of sports in every nook and corner of the Union Territory, Mr Kalra said that hosting four events in National School Games is a great thing to happen.

Mr Chibber extended thanks to School Games Federation of India for its cooperation to host these games and also thanked the participating players and officials for showing sporting spirit and preserving sanctity of the games throughout the tournament.

“The Grand Opening Ceremony of these four events of National School Games in the discipline of Football, Volleyball, Judo and Fencing was held at Srinagar on October 31, 2023, wherein Lieutenant Governor Sh Manoj Sinha was the Chief Guest, while the grand Closing Ceremony will be held at General Zorawar Auditorium, University of Jammu at 10.30 am tomorrow,” said Mr Chibber.

Meanwhile, on day-4 today, in Foil Individual boys, Tejas Patil of Maharashtra bagged gold, Roshan Shah of Maharashtra clinched silver, while the bronze medals went to Aditya of Haryana and Shivam Kumar of Bihar.

In Epee Individual boys, N Anbless Gowin of Tamil Nadu played brilliantly and clinched a gold, while Devraj of Haryana bagged silver and the bronze medal in this category went to Yash Wagh of Maharashtra and Aditya Singh of Delhi.

In Sabre Individual girls, Kashish Bharad of Maharashtra bagged gold, Himanshi of Haryana won silver and the bronze medal was bagged by Sharwari Gosewade of Maharashtra and Geet of Haryana.

The bouts wherein 324 fencers are vying for the top honours are being held under the supervision of Technical Director, Mr Rashid Ahmed and Technical Manager, Mr Ujjwal Gupta, while the Field Officer deputed by SGFI for these games observed the event in a most befiting way.

The proceedings of the Prize Distribution Function was beautifully conducted by Sh Rajesh Dhar, Lecturer in Physical Education Education.