Colourful programme marks annual day of Sprawling Buds

Let children express, says Raghav Langer

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 22: Senior IAS officer of J&K and son of the soil, Raghav Langar laid emphasis on allowing young children express themselves in the early years of life both at home and at the school.

Raghav was speaking to the gathering of parents, teachers and young children after witnessing a colourful cultural programme presented by the students of

Sprawling Buds ICSE School and Apple Kids International Pre-school, Bantalab on Annual Day at General Zorawar Singh Auditorum on JU Campus, here.

The event showcased a splendid amalgamation of student's talent, academic achievement, and community spirit. Dr. Raghav Langer was chief guest on the occasion. Major General, SK Sharma, AVSM (Retired) and president , Forum for Awareness of National Security and Parveen Sharma, Chairman Citizens' co-operative Bank Ltd. were the guests of honour.

Dr Langer appreciated the efforts of the school in setting a remarkable standard for educational institutions and dedication in fostering an environment that encourages both academic and personal growth of the children. “It was truly a delight to witness the outstanding display of talent, creativity and academic excellence of the students,” he said.

The festivities commenced with Ganesh Vandana, followed by an enchanting cultural program that illuminated the stage with the diverse talents besides Yoga martial art performances.

Earlier, Director of the School, Seema Sharma welcomed the chief guest, special invitees and the parents of the students at the day-long function. It was followed by the presentation of annual report by the chairperson of the school, Arti Sharma. She expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from parents, dedication of faculty, and remarkable achievements of the students.

Prominent among others present in the function included special guests, Rajesh Kumar Dogra, former Director Fisheries; Sanjit Khajuria, former Deputy Director, Doordarshan, Jammu; Ram Khajuria, president, Tawi Trekkers, J&K; Dr Gopal Parthasarthi, general secretary, POF; Subash Bhagat, ex-Corporator, JMC; and Mr. Roshan Bhan, Principal, J&K Samaj Kalyan Kendra, Jammu.