National Judo League: Kabra Altaf Wins The Only Medal for J&K in Senior Category

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar. Nov 23: Kashmir's most accomplished judoka Kabra Altaf on Tuesday won the only medal from the valley in the senior category of the 3rd Khelo India North India Women's Judo League Ranking Tournament.

The event was held first time in Kashmir at Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex, Srinagar. Judo players from across north India took part in the event.

Kabra, who has 7 national medals to her name in Judo, won bronze in the below 78 KG cadre, bringing laurels to J&K again.

Notably, Kabra was awarded with prestigious State Award in 2021 for her brilliance in the sport.

The 3rd Khelo India North India Women's Judo League was organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in collaboration with the Judo Federation of India (JFI) and the J&K Judo Association.