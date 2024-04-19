Lok Sabha Polls | Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency Records 65.08 % Till 5:00 PM

JAMMU, Apr 19: Heading towards a huge voter turnout, the Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency (PC) has recorded 65.08 percent voting till 05:00 PM.

As per office of the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, by 5.00 PM, 66.9 % polling was recorded in 48- Inderwal AC; 62. 51% in 49- Kishtwar AC; 60. 81% in 50-Padder Nagseni AC; 60.85% in 51-Bhaderwah AC; 65.78% in 52-Doda AC; 66.62 % in 53-Doda West AC; 64. 76 % in 54-Ramban AC; 56.62 % in 55-Banihal AC; 67.33 % in 59-Udhampur West AC; 69.96% in 60-Udhampur East AC; 66.33% in 61-Chenani AC; 64.79% in 62-Ramnagar AC; 60.65 % in 63-Bani AC; 64.51 % in 64-Billawar AC; 63.57% in 65-Basohli AC; 68.65 % in 66-Jasrota AC; 70.8 % in 67-Kathua AC and 68.06 % in 68-Hiranagar.