back to top
Search
Jammu57.09% Polling Recorded Till 3 PM In J&K’s Udhampur Lok Sabha Seat
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

57.09% Polling Recorded Till 3 PM In J&K’s Udhampur Lok Sabha Seat

By: Northlines

Date:

, Apr 19: Over 57.09 percent voter turnout has been recorded till 03:00 PM in the Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency (PC) where Polling is being held today under the First Phase of 2024 .

As per office of the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, by 3.00 PM. 61.1 % polling was recorded in 48- Inderwal AC; 49.34% in 49- Kishtwar AC; 56.62% in 50-Padder Nagseni AC; 53.78% in 51-Bhaderwah AC; 58.06% in 52-Doda AC; 59.05 % in 53-Doda West AC; 57.98% in 54-Ramban AC; 48.03% in 55-Banihal AC;  58.82% in 59-Udhampur West AC; 61.3% in 60-Udhampur East AC; 58.03% in 61-Chenani AC; 58.63% in 62-Ramnagar AC; 54.71% in 63-Bani AC; 58.21% in 64-Billawar AC; 56.56% in 65-Basohli AC; 62.03% in 66-Jasrota AC; 59.27% in 67-Kathua AC and 57.62 % in 68-Hiranagar.

Previous article
Your Vote Safe, Come Out In Large Numbers To Exercise Franchise: CEC Rajiv Kumar
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Your Vote Safe, Come Out In Large Numbers To Exercise Franchise: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Apr 19: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar...

2021 Punjab Motorcycle Blast Case: NIA Freezes Immovable Property Of Accused

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 19: The NIA has freezed a...

Women Throng ‘Pink Booths’ In J&K’s Doda To Cast Their Votes

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, April 19: Amid multi-tier security arrangements, ‘Nari Shakti’...

Finance Department Seeks Election Commission Permission For Release Of DA

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 19: Finance Department Seeks Election Commission...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Your Vote Safe, Come Out In Large Numbers To Exercise Franchise:...

2021 Punjab Motorcycle Blast Case: NIA Freezes Immovable Property Of Accused

Experts warn of health risks as sugar found hidden in Nestle...