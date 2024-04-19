57.09% Polling Recorded Till 3 PM In J&K’s Udhampur Lok Sabha Seat

JAMMU, Apr 19: Over 57.09 percent voter turnout has been recorded till 03:00 PM in the Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency (PC) where Polling is being held today under the First Phase of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.



As per office of the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, by 3.00 PM. 61.1 % polling was recorded in 48- Inderwal AC; 49.34% in 49- Kishtwar AC; 56.62% in 50-Padder Nagseni AC; 53.78% in 51-Bhaderwah AC; 58.06% in 52-Doda AC; 59.05 % in 53-Doda West AC; 57.98% in 54-Ramban AC; 48.03% in 55-Banihal AC; 58.82% in 59-Udhampur West AC; 61.3% in 60-Udhampur East AC; 58.03% in 61-Chenani AC; 58.63% in 62-Ramnagar AC; 54.71% in 63-Bani AC; 58.21% in 64-Billawar AC; 56.56% in 65-Basohli AC; 62.03% in 66-Jasrota AC; 59.27% in 67-Kathua AC and 57.62 % in 68-Hiranagar.