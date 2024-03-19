Search
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu

Villupuram (Tamil Nadu), Mar 19: The BJP on Tuesday clinched a seat-sharing deal with the Dr S Ramadoss-headed Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in Tamil Nadu for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls, allotting 10 seats to the regional party.

BJP state president K Annamalai and PMK founder Ramadoss signed the pact at the Thailapuram residence of the latter here.

The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has significant influence in some of the northern districts of the state.

As per the understanding, “PMK will fight from 10 seats in Tamil Nadu in the NDA,” Annamalai later told reporters in a joint press briefing with PMK President and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anbumani Ramadoss.

Both leaders insisted that the PMK has been in the NDA for the past 10 years, fighting the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls as a constituent of the BJP-led bloc.

Annamalai heaped praises on Ramadoss, saying he wanted to implement “revolutionary” ideas for the benefit of the society which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was doing presently.

Union Minister L Murugan was present during the meeting between the top leaders of the two parties.

Ramadoss could join the PM at a rally slated later in nearby Salem district on Tuesday.

