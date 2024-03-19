Search
Power-Packed Motorola Edge 50 Pro Launching Soon in India; Teased to Feature 144Hz Display, 50MP Camera

Motorola fans in have something to look forward to as the leading smartphone brand has confirmed the launch of its new Edge 50 Pro flagship is right around the corner. In a recent teaser, Motorola revealed the Edge 50 Pro will debut in India very soon.

The Flipkart landing page provides an exciting first look at the Edge 50 Pro, showcasing its sleek curved design available in three enticing shades. Standout specs include a stunning 6.7-inch pOLED display with a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate and 2000nits of brightness for an immersive viewing experience. Certified by SGS for eye protection, this display promises vibrant colors and sharp details.

Powering this flagship experience is hinted to be Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with 12GB RAM. On the imaging front, Motorola is leaving no stone unturned with its AI-enabled triple rear camera headlined by a massive 50MP primary sensor. An ultra-wide lens allows capturing more of any scene while the telephoto lens brings subjects even closer. With 50x hybrid zoom, users can grab detailed shots from afar.

In true flagship tradition, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro ups the selfie game with an optical in-display fingerprint scanner for added security alongside front snaps. Motorola touts this as the 's first Pantone-validated camera on a smartphone. Completing the premium package is a large 6000mAh battery touted to last through intensive daily use.

With top-tier specs, sleek design and the trusted Motorola brand, the Edge 50 Pro is set to be a compelling option for those seeking a flagship experience at an accessible price point. Its India launch is eagerly awaited and will surely ignite the upcoming flagship battle.

