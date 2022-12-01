LG Sinha chairs meeting of financial institutions, public sector banks and Govt departments

Jammu, December 01: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a meeting of financial institutions, public sector banks and government departments at the Civil Secretariat.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor directed banks and the departments to work in close collaboration for seamless credit flow to address the needs of industries, youth, and farmers for their capacity building and entrepreneurship development.Sharing his views on the overall assessment of financial inclusion led interventions and reaching out to underbanked sections of rural economy, the Lt Governor said that our collective efforts must strive towards supporting sectors working as the power engines of our economy.

Earlier, department-wise issues and analysis of banking sector services were presented before the Lt Governor via a PowerPoint presentation.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department; Prashant Goyal, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department; Baldev Prakash, MD& CEO, J&K Bank; Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner/Secretary, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj; Sheetal Nanda, Commissioner/Secretary, Social Welfare Department; Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, CEO, Mission Youth; Ms. Indu Kanwal Chib, Mission Director, JKRLM; HODs, Heads and representatives of several banks operating in the UT were present.