LG Manoj Sinha Inaugurates Several Key Infrastructure Projects In Baramulla

BARAMULLA, May 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated several key infrastructure projects, seven Custom Hiring Centres for farmers and Nine Poly Green Houses for Self-Help Groups in Baramulla District. The Lt Governor also laid the foundation stone of various projects.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor said the projects dedicated to the public today have the potential to bring transformation not only in Baramulla district but in the entire Jammu Kashmir. The upgradation of Narbal-Tangmarg road will further strengthen the connectivity, he added.





He also congratulated the people, public representatives, Deputy Commissioner and the entire district administration for the ‘Excellence in Public Service Administration' award to Baramulla in the Aspirational District category, conferred by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This aspirational district has transformed itself into a centre of economic importance in the last few years. The quality of life that the citizens of Baramulla had dreamed for a long time is being fulfilled to a large extent, he said. Paying homage to the Lion of Baramulla, Maqbool Sherwani, the Lt Governor said the Youth of Baramulla are scripting new milestones in various sectors and making significant contributions in nation building.

“Youth are the custodians of our future and they have a significant role to play in J&K's progress. In order to provide an opportunity for our youth and sportspersons to demonstrate their skills, we are making all possible efforts and this mission will continue in the future,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor shared the vision of the government and the reforms introduced, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to accelerate the pace of socio-economic growth in all districts of Jammu Kashmir.

“Our initiatives in health, education, infrastructure, connectivity and emphasis on empowering women and youth have opened up a vast array of opportunities. Focus on balanced development is benefitting all sections of society and backward areas are being linked to the mainstream,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor called upon the PRI members and all the stakeholders for their active participation in effective implementation of the Holistic Agriculture Development Program and other development endeavours of the government.

“Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) offers an opportunity to empower 3/4th population of J&K UT. We have to ensure that Kisan Sampark Abhiyan benefits more farmers and subsequent interventions lead to sustained growth and development,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor urged the people to isolate those elements, who are trying to disrupt peace.

“India is leading the world in digital revolution, growth, and is set to become 3rd largest economy in the world. We must aim higher and create an environment for excellence, so that J&K can collectively contribute in realizing the dream of building our country as a global superpower,” he observed. Safina Baig, DDC Chairperson Baramulla, while speaking on the occasion, highlighted various developmental issues and demands of district Baramulla and sought the intervention of Lt Governor for their early redressal.

Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir also shared his views on the impact of Holistic Agriculture Development Program in the lives of farmers of J&K UT.

The projects inaugurated by Lt Governor also include Water Supply Schemes at Kreeri, Ushkura, Singhbagh and Cherdari and 6.3 MVA, 33/11 KV Receiving station Nehalpora.

The projects for which foundation stone was laid today include Construction of Hostel block and Classroom Block for Government Degree College Uri, and installation of entry gate near Amargrah Bypass and District Library Baramulla.

The Lt Governor also distributed wheelchairs, tricycles and medical aids to the beneficiaries on the occasion.

Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, senior officials of Civil Administration and Police, PRI members, farmers and people in large numbers were present.