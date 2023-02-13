LG directs release of salaries of PMP employees

Jammu Tawi, Feb 12: The Lieutenant Governor’s secretariat has asked the Chief Secretary’s office to direct all the heads of departments to release the salaries of the PM package employees and other minority employees, who have resumed their duties in Kashmir division.

In a communique to special secretary to chief secretary, the Raj Bhavan has asked him to direct all the concerned HODs to release the salary of PM package/other minority employees, who have resumed their duties in Kashmir, for the intervening period, without any gap, as a special measure by adjusting it, in view of forthcoming festival of Maha Shivratri festival.