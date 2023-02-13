LG directs release of salaries of PMP employees

Tawi, Feb 12: The Lieutenant Governor’s secretariat has asked the Chief  Secretary’s office to direct all the heads of departments to release the  salaries of the PM package employees and other minority employees, who  have resumed their duties in division.

In a communique to special secretary to chief secretary, the Raj  Bhavan has asked him to direct all the concerned HODs to release the  salary of PM package/other minority employees, who have resumed their  duties in Kashmir, for the intervening period, without any gap, as a  special measure by adjusting it, in view of forthcoming festival of Maha  Shivratri festival.

The directive comes after the divisional commissioner, Kashmir had written to the HoDs in this regard.

