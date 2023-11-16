LG announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia in favour of NOK’s of Doda accident

Srinagar, Nov 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in a bus accident in Assar, Doda. He has also approved an amount of Rs1 lakh for those injured and assured all possible assistance to the affected families.

“An ex-gratia of Rs 5 Lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate bus accident in Assar, Doda. Rs 1 Lakh would be given to those injured. J&K UT Administration will provide every possible assistance to the affected families”, Lt Governor tweeted on X.