LeT militant associate arrested in Baramulla

Srinagar, Mar 15: Police alongwith security forces have arrested a militant associate linked with LeT in Baramulla, police said on Wednesday and that incriminating materials and ammunition have been recovered from his possession.

“Acting on specific input, Police along with security forces (29 RR and 2nd Bn SSB) at a checkpoint established at Singhpora Pattan, intercepted a person who tried to flee from the spot after noticing the joint party however, he was tactfully apprehended. During the search, incriminating materials, ammunition including 71 AK-47 rounds were recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Ali Mohammad Bhat son of Gh. Rasool is a resident of Bonichakal Arampora Pattan,” a police spokesman said.

During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that he was working as a militant associate of LeT.

In this regard, police said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Pattan and investigation has been initiated.