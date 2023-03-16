NIA raids multiple locations in J&K, Punjab

Srinagar, Mar 15: The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday said it conducted searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab in a militancy related case.

According to a statement, in June 2022, NIA had registered a suo-moto case against OGWs and cadres of various proscribed outfits and their affiliates, who were operating under various pseudo names on the commands of their Pakistani handlers.

The statement reads in follow up operations in 2022, searches were conducted at 14 locations in 6 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, Baramula, Pulwama, Anantnag, Budgam and Kathua.

“The case relates to terror conspiracy hatched by Pakistan based commanders of proscribed militant organisations to radicalize youth of J&K and target members of minority communities, security personnel and religious events and activities. The accused were also found involved in spreading terror in J&K over cyber-space,” it reads.

The statement reads during investigations, 12 suspects were identified who were in touch with different Pakistan based handlers.

“Searches were conducted at 11 locations belonging to the suspects in Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag and 1 location in Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab in case RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU. Digital devices and incriminating material were seized from these locations yesterday. Further investigations in the case are in progress,” it reads.