4 women pedestrian injured in Mendhar accident

Poonch, Mar 16: Four pedestrian women sustained injuries in a road accident at main town Mendhar on Wednesday.

A speedy motorcycle hit the pedestrian women in main town Mendhar, leaving all of them wounded.

The injured have been identified as Begum Bi (68), Resham Bi (65), Naseema Bi (55) and Shaheen Akhter (50).

Police told that all the injured are undergoing treatment at sub district hospital Mendhar while police also said to have taken up investigation of the matter and that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Mendhar.