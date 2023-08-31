LAHDC polls: 89 candidates in fray for 26 seats

Tasaduq Hussain

Srinagar, Aug 30 (KNO): With preparations underway for the 5th general Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council elections in Leh, a total of 89 candidates are contesting for 26 seats while the authorities have conducted the assessment of the constituencies and polling booths based on hard, soft and normal zones.

The election campaign for Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil is underway and the union territory is expected to witness a direct contest between the National Conference-Congress alliance and the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). All three parties have announced their candidates.

A total of 89 candidates are in the poll fray of the 5th general elections of the Hill Council Kargil. “Of 89 candidates 17 belong to the National Conference, 9 to Indian National Congress (INC), 17 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 4 from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and 42 are independent candidates,” the officials said.

They said that for the first time, the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) is being used for the LAHDC Kargil elections. “In the previous LAHDC elections, Ballot Boxes were used, now EVMs shall be used on polling day. They were checked in presence of the political parties and engineers will also be present here during polling,” officials said.

They said that an assessment of the constituencies was conducted by the concerned departments. “On the basis of hard, soft, and normal zones the assessment was done. Things including all the arrangements shall be put in place accordingly.”

Campaigns for the elections slated on 10th September are underway in the region. Political parties and independent candidates have started door-to-door campaigning. They have also come up with their separate agenda for the election.

National Conference President district unit Kargil Haji Hanifa Jan told KNO that they have already begun with the preparations for the elections. “Our alliance has announced candidates, of which 17 belong to NC and 9 to INC. Our candidates are contesting at all 26 seats. We are ready to win with an absolute majority.”

He stated that both INC and NC are busy with the preparations to ensure all candidates win.

Nasir Munshi, INC Spokesperson who is also a contesting candidate said that all of them are busy with the campaign.

“All of us are on the ground. Busy with door-to-door campaigns. We are ensuring that all our candidates win,” he said—(KNO)