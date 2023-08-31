Shankaracharya Temple Draws 73,000 Devotees on Raksha Bandhan Eve

SRINAGAR: In a remarkable first, the Shankaracharya temple, situated on the banks of the world-famous Dal Lake in Srinagar, recorded a footfall of approximately 73,000 devotees on the eve of Raksha Bandhan. This festival, celebrated with religious fervor across Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday, witnessed an unprecedented turnout.

Special prayers were conducted at the temple on the festival day, drawing a massive crowd of devotees as early as 4:00 AM.

Devotees from various parts of the country patiently waited in long queues to visit Srinagar's Shankaracharya Temple.

Sushama Devi, a devotee from Uttar Pradesh, expressed her delight, saying, “I am very happy to be here on Raksha Bandhan. The administration here is very helpful as they had made elaborate arrangements for the devotees at the temple today. Transportation facilities were also made available for us.”

Pandit Arun Kumar from Assam, who visits Kashmir every year for this festival, commented, “Every year, I visit Kashmir for this festival, but this year, the number of devotees has surged alot.”

Manoj, another devotee who sells jewelry items, shared his experience, stating, “I always find peace whenever I visit Shankaracharya temple here.”

J L Singh, head preacher and caretaker at the Shankaracharya temple, informed KNO that the number of devotees visiting the temple has been increasing every year. However, this year, the number has surpassed all previous records. He disclosed that nearly 73,000 devotees attended the special prayers from 4:00 AM until late evening hours on the same day.

“The administration put adequate arrangements in place,” he added.

Raksha Bandhan is a popular and traditional Hindu annual rite or ceremony, central to a festival of the same name celebrated in South Asia. (KNO)