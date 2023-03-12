Kehli Mandi wins opening Football tie

NL Corresspondent

Kathua, Mar 12: Kehli Mandi won the inaugural match of the Chandwan 9V9 Football Championship, organised by Chandwan Football Club at village Chandwan, here today.

To strengthen their position in the group, Kehli Mandi blanked Bhallar Football Club 6-0. Ujjwal (15th, 70th), Mohit (26th), Rahul (28th), Bishwajeet (41st) and Adityan (60th) were the scorers.

Earlier, the event was declared open by Sarpanch Chandwan, Yogesh Singh Jasrotia amidst interaction with the teams playing in the inaugural match.

In total, 17 teams are taking part in this competition on league cum knockout basis. Further, the teams have been divided into four groups for the preliminary round.

Sanjeev Jasrotia is organising secretary of this championship. Today’s match officiated by the technical penal including Rohit Singh, Kartik Sharma, Nirmal Singh and Keshav Khajuria.

Next Match: Chandwan FC to meet Data Ranpat Dev FC tomorrow.