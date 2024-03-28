Kashmir Valley braces for 4-day wet weather

Srinagar, Mar 27: Kashmir valley is bracing for wet weather during the next four days from this evening, with rain and snow at many places.

Meteorological Centre Srinagar on Wednesday said the weather will remain generally cloudy with the possibility of light rain or snow in higher reaches at many places from today evening to March 28 forenoon.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rain or snow in higher reaches at most places during March 29 evening to March 30 evening or night.

The intermittent light rain or snow at a few places is also expected on March 31. The weather will generally remain dry from April 1 to 5, the MeT office said.

The erratic weather may also cause disruption of surface transport over important passes, the MeT office said and advised travelers and tourists to plan their trip accordingly, particularly during March 30.

It has also advised farmers to suspend farm operations from March 27 to March 31.

There is a possibility of landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones during the above period. Thunderstorms and lighting activity, with the possibility of hailstorms and gusty winds, can also occur during March 27?30.

The night temperature in Srinagar improved and was recorded at 9.5 degree Celsius against the 5.4 degree Celsius, and it was 3.4 degree Celsius above normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir during this period of the season on Wednesday.

The tourist hot spot of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district recorded a low of 1.6 degree Celsius against the 0.7 degree Celsius, and the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded 3.0 degree Celsius against the 2.6 degree Celsius recorded the previous night.