FFRC warns private Schools not to charge fee on retrospective basis

Srinagar, Mar 27: J&K Committee for Fixation and Regulation of Fees of Private Schools (FFRC) has warned the private institutions not to charge fees retrospectively for the period a student has not been on the rolls of school.

“Any violation shall warrant action in accordance with law, which may include recommending to the government the de-recognition or disaffiliation of the school,”  an order issued by FFRC Chairperson Justice Sunil Hali on Wednesday.

It said that complaints are pouring in from the parents that some schools are charging fees retrospectively for the months the students have not been on the rolls of the school and have not availed of any service from the school.

The private education institutions are either in the process of completing the admissions process or have completed the same, it said.

“In this regard, all the private schools are put under orders not to charge fees retrospectively for the period a student has not been on the rolls of the school,”  the order said and added, “the school shall charge fees from the date a student is actually admitted in the school.”

Bengal resident among 3 drug peddlers arrested
