Bengal resident among 3 drug peddlers arrested

By: Northlines

Srinagar, Mar 27: Police on Wednesday arrested three drug peddlers, including a West Bengal resident, and recovered contraband substances from their possession in Baramulla district.

Police said at a checkpoint established at Kanispora Chowk Baramulla, they intercepted one person. During the search, 20 grams of contraband brown sugar-like substances were recovered from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Sheikh Hashmat, a resident of Malda, West Bengal, presently staying at Kanispora, who was arrested.

Similarly, a police party at a checkpoint established at Hardu Shoora Kunzer intercepted two persons identified as Nazir Ahmad Mir of Chukar Pattan and Riyaz Ahmad Mir of Ratnipora Tangmarg.

During their search, 105 grams of contraband Charas-like substances were recovered from their possession. Both the accused have been arrested and shifted to a police station, where they remained in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at police stations Baramulla and Kunzer, and investigations have been initiated.

