Kartik Aaryan opens up about struggles of breaking into Bollywood on talk show

By: Northlines

Date:

Prominent actor opens up about initial struggles in

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan recently appeared on a popular talk show and reminisced about his early days trying to make it in the Mumbai film industry. The actor, who is currently receiving widespread praise for his performance in the drama “Chandu Champion”, got candid about facing doubts and insecurities when he first arrived in the hub with dreams of becoming an actor.

In a heartfelt conversation with show host Kapil Sharma, Aaryan revealed that negative portrayals of Bollywood online made him apprehensive about pursuing acting as a career. Coming from a small town, the immense competition and rumors of nepotism in the industry instilled a sense of fear in him. He was worried about the constant struggle to bag projects and the prospect of failing to make his mark. His mother was also unaware of his true ambitions at the time.

Aaryan went on to share how he lived in a shared apartment with 12 other housemates, most aspiring to break into movies or work behind the scenes. For over a year, none of them knew of his acting aspirations as he pretended to be doing an internship. It was only after landing his debut role in the popular romantic comedy “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” that he mustered the courage to tell them about his work. Even then, he was anxious about being mocked for taking the first step towards his dreams.

The actor credits perseverance and positive stories of outsiders' success for helping him navigate initial roadblocks. His honesty and struggles clearly resonated with show guests, with host Kapil drawing parallels from his own journey. Aaryan concluded by emphasizing the importance of celebrating perseverance over criticism in an unpredictable field.

The insightful discussion offered a grounded perspective on hurdles faced by newcomers and reminded viewers of the human side of celebrities. Aaryan comes across as gracious and optimistic, having overcome self-doubts through hard work and the right opportunities. His experience could inspire many with similar aspirations.

Record seven Indian paddlers advance to singles and doubles finals at WTT Contender in Lagos
Power plant units offline as Punjab sizzles; outages minor but illustrate summer demand challenges
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

