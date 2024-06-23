back to top
Power plant units offline as Punjab sizzles; outages minor but illustrate summer demand challenges

With scorching summer temperatures driving electricity usage higher in , one unit each at the Talwandi Sabo Power Plant and Ropar Power Plant have been taken offline.

According to reports, power demand in the state touched nearly 15,200 megawatts in recent weeks as residents and businesses cranked up their air conditioners to cope with the heat.

When consumption spikes to this degree, it can strain generation and transmission resources. In this case, a single unit went down for maintenance at both the coal-fired Talwandi Sabo facility in Mansa and the Ropar Thermal Plant near the Sutlej River.

Overall, the loss of these two units represents a small percentage of Punjab's total installed capacity. Both outages were reportedly temporary in nature to perform upkeep, with the units expected to return to service soon.

Still, their downtime illustrates how peaks in electricity use driven by can occasionally impact the power supply system. As temperatures remain high across most of Punjab, authorities will aim to balance demand and available power through load shedding and other measures to avoid outages.

Once monsoon rains arrive and cooler weather sets in over the coming months, demand throughout the state is forecast to decline from these summer highs. In the meantime, repair and maintenance work on generation assets aims to maximize supply for struggling residents.

