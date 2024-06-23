back to top
Search
Latest NewsGirl faces police case for performing yoga at Sikh holy shrine
Latest NewsLead NewsPunjab

Girl faces police case for performing yoga at Sikh holy shrine

By: Northlines

Date:

The Amritsar Police have registered a case against a young woman for doing yoga at one of Sikhism's holiest sites. According to reports, the Kotwali Police filed an FIR (First Information Report) against Archna Makwana after pictures of her doing an ‘asana' or posture at the Golden Temple complex went viral on social media.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which oversees gurdwaras or Sikh places of worship, had lodged a complaint against the girl with the police commissioner on Saturday. They took strong objection to her performing yoga within the precincts of Harimandir Sahib, also known as the Golden Temple.

In their complaint, the SGPC said the girl had hurt Sikh sentiments and violated the sanctity of the holy shrine by her actions. Police sources said after examining CCTV footage from the temple, it appeared to be a planned move to garner publicity rather than a genuine religious practice.

The girl took to social media to apologise for the unintentional mistake. She said she meant no offense to anyone's faith and will be more aware in future. Despite the apology, the SGPC insisted the police take legal action as her act challenged the centuries-old traditions and ‘maryada' (code of conduct) laid down at the holiest Sikh site.

The case has now been filed under Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code which prohibits outraging religious feelings of any citizen. If proven guilty, the girl may face jail time of up to four years or monetary fine or both as per the law. The incident has led to debate on maintaining sensitivity to other faiths while pursuing yoga or spiritual practices in religious spaces.

Previous article
Power plant units offline as Punjab sizzles; outages minor but illustrate summer demand challenges
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Power plant units offline as Punjab sizzles; outages minor but illustrate summer demand challenges

Northlines Northlines -
With scorching summer temperatures driving electricity usage higher in...

Voters to Experience Festive Vibes at Select Polling Booths in Amritsar

Northlines Northlines -
As Punjab gears up for the highly anticipated assembly...

Anupam Kher thanks Mumbai Police after 2 arrested in connection with burglary at his office

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Jun 23: Actor and director Anupam Kher, on...

IIM Jammu Srinagar Recruitment 2024: Apply Now for Non Teaching Staff Vacancies, Check Posts, Eligibility

Northlines Northlines -
IIM Jammu  Srinagar Recruitment 2024: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM)...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Power plant units offline as Punjab sizzles; outages minor but illustrate...

Kartik Aaryan opens up about struggles of breaking into Bollywood on...

Record seven Indian paddlers advance to singles and doubles finals at...