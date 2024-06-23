Girl faces police case for performing yoga at Sikh holy shrine

The Amritsar Police have registered a case against a young woman for doing yoga at one of Sikhism's holiest sites. According to reports, the Kotwali Police filed an FIR (First Information Report) against Archna Makwana after pictures of her doing an ‘asana' or posture at the Golden Temple complex went viral on social media.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which oversees gurdwaras or Sikh places of worship, had lodged a complaint against the girl with the police commissioner on Saturday. They took strong objection to her performing yoga within the precincts of Harimandir Sahib, also known as the Golden Temple.

In their complaint, the SGPC said the girl had hurt Sikh sentiments and violated the sanctity of the holy shrine by her actions. Police sources said after examining CCTV footage from the temple, it appeared to be a planned move to garner publicity rather than a genuine religious practice.

The girl took to social media to apologise for the unintentional mistake. She said she meant no offense to anyone's faith and will be more aware in future. Despite the apology, the SGPC insisted the police take legal action as her act challenged the centuries-old traditions and ‘maryada' (code of conduct) laid down at the holiest Sikh site.

The case has now been filed under Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code which prohibits outraging religious feelings of any citizen. If proven guilty, the girl may face jail time of up to four years or monetary fine or both as per the law. The incident has led to debate on maintaining sensitivity to other faiths while pursuing yoga or spiritual practices in religious spaces.