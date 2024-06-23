back to top
Haryana govt announces measures to expedite job reservations and clear backlogs
Haryana

Haryana govt announces measures to expedite job reservations and clear backlogs

The Chief Minister of , Nayab Singh, has recently announced measures to clear the long-pending backlog of government in the state. Addressing a public gathering on the occasion of Sant Kabir Das Jayanti, Mr. Singh stated that addressing job reservations would be a top priority for his administration.

As per the CM, thousands of eligible candidates have been awaiting government employment for several years due to the large backlog that had accumulated over time. To provide relief to job-seekers, the administration will work rigorously to expedite the recruitment process and fill all vacant positions in a timely manner. Mr. Singh also assured advocacy with the court to ensure the continuation of reservation benefits for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes and other eligible categories in promotions to Class I and II level jobs.

In addition, the Chief Minister revealed several social welfare initiatives for underprivileged sections. This includes the construction of a memorial chowk in the name of Sant Kabir Das in Gohana town. Further, over Rs. 31 lakh has been allocated to a local institution for infrastructure development projects. A bypass road is also being developed on the route between Rohtak and Jind to ease traffic congestion.

While speaking at the event, Mr. Singh reiterated his government's resolve to promote an inclusive development approach as guided by the teachings of revered spiritual figures like Sant Kabir Das. He emphasized that all communities will be empowered to grow equally and share in the state's progress. This vision of social equality and justice is aimed at realizing an accommodative and harmonious society.

