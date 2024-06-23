Delhi Water Minister continues hunger strike as Haryana allegedly stops water supply at barrage

The ongoing water crisis in Delhi took a troubling turn as the Capital's Water Minister Atishi continued her indefinite hunger strike, now entering the third day, to demand the city's fair share of water. According to recent statements by the Minister, the Haryana government has closed all gates of Hathnikund Barrage, from where Delhi receives its water supply.

Located along the Yamuna river close to Haryana-Delhi border, the barrage is vital source of potable water for over 28 lakh Delhi residents. However, Atishi alleged that by shutting down all gates, Haryana has stopped the flow of stored water, severely impacting supply to the water-parched city. She appealed to officials in Haryana to open the gates and ensure Delhi receives quantities agreed upon in accords.

The Minister took to social media platforms to highlight the plight of Delhiites struggling without regular water supply during the intense heatwave. While some questioned if barrage actually had sufficient water, the Minister maintained it was fully filled but Haryana's actions have crippled supply lines. She vowed to continue the protest till Delhi secures its rightful share as per agreements with neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, on which the Capital depends for over 90% of its water needs.

Delhi is facing a deficit of around 100 Million Gallons per Day (MGD), depriving a huge population of their basic necessity. The AAP government has accused Haryana of releasing 513 MGD instead of the promised 613 MGD. With no resolution in sight and temperatures pushing 50 degrees Celsius in some areas, the water crisis has worsened living conditions enormously.