Annual Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra in Himachal Pradesh to commence mid-July

Devotees will be able to embark on the scenic and spiritually uplifting Shrikhand Mahadev yatra in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district starting July 14th, as authorities finalize routes and safety preparations for the annual Hindu pilgrimage trek.

At a recent meeting of the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra Trust in Nirmand, Deputy Commissioner Torul Ravish, who chairs the trust, discussed the yatra dates and logistical arrangements with local officials and members. It was agreed that the trekking pilgrimage would run from July 14th through the 27th, allowing devotees ample time to complete the multi-day route and pay obeisance at the holy Shrikhand Mahadev temple.

The yatra trust and district administration are collaborating closely to facilitate a safe and successful pilgrimage. Campsites are being set up along the five designated sectors that divide the trekking route. Medical facilities and rescue teams will be stationed at these camps to provide assistance if needed. An online registration portal is also in development for out of state pilgrims.

Hailing it as one of the country's most challenging pilgrimages due to the high altitude terrain, officials aim to ensure all precautions are in place for pilgrims embarking on the scenic yet strenuous multi-day trek. Local communities are also lending support to ensure pilgrims can complete the spiritual journey safely and with requisite resources along the way.

With preparations in full swing, devotees can plan to undertake the annual Shrikhand Mahadev yatra from mid-July, drawn by the promise of scenic vistas and a chance to pay obeisance at the holy shrine.