CM ensures drought-hit panchayats in Himachal’s Dehra constituency receive drinking water relief by today

After receiving representations from locals regarding acute water shortage issues plaguing two panchayats in Himachal Pradesh's Dehra constituency, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has stepped in with assurances to resolve the crisis by today.

During his campaign tour for wife and Congress candidate Kamlesh Thakur ahead of the upcoming bypolls, Sukhu met with a delegation from Shivnath and Khabli panchayats who outlined the dire drinking water problem. Empathetic to their plight, the CM promptly directed senior officials from the Jal Shakti and Power departments to investigate and take immediate corrective action.

He confirmed that villagers from both panchayats have now been provided an alternate water source by connecting their areas to other functional water projects. Smooth supply is expected to commence from Sunday, ending the troubles faced by residents. Beyond these two regions, Sukhu pledged that any other locality experiencing water woes would receive similar relief.

The severe heatwave had led reservoir levels to plummet, disrupting supply lines. However, swift intervention by departments under the CM's guidance has ensured a temporary solution. To create a permanent fix, plans are reportedly in motion to establish new water schemes drawing from the perennial Beas river using advanced technologies. This will help strengthen water security across the Dehra assembly seat.

With local support critical to poll prospects, the Chief Minister's timely response to redress the crisis has boosted popularity for the ruling Congress on the eve of the high-stakes byelections. Relief is finally in sight for communities who can now look ahead with hopes of their most basic needs being sustainably met.