back to top
Search
SportsRecord seven Indian paddlers advance to singles and doubles finals at WTT...
Sports

Record seven Indian paddlers advance to singles and doubles finals at WTT Contender in Lagos

By: Northlines

Date:

Record Seven Indian Paddlers Advance to Finals at WTT Contender

In an astonishing feat for the country, a total of seven Indian table tennis players have made it through to the title matches of the various events at the ongoing Table Tennis Contender tournament in Lagos, Nigeria. This includes both women's doubles pairs alongside a men's doubles duo contesting for the crowns. Most notably however is Sreeja Akula creating history as the first ever Indian to feature in the women's singles final of a WTT Contender competition.

Akula delivered a scintillating performance in her semifinal tie, saving three match points to overcome a tough challenge. She will now seek to go one step further by winning the gold when she squares off against the winner of the other semifinal. Her compatriot Sutirtha Mukherjee also had an impressive run, stunning the highly ranked eighth seed South Korean Shin Yubin in the quarterfinals. However, Mukherjee then lost her semifinal encounter against Akula.

In the doubles disciplines, Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula cruised through to the women's final without dropping a set so far. There they will look to defeat another all-Indian pairing of Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpade. On the men's side, Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar battled hard before narrowly losing in the semis and will now aim to claim bronze.

The positive outcomes in Lagos come during the early stages of the Indian team's preparation for the upcoming Olympics under their newly appointed head coach. Judging by the seven finalists achieved, the strategic approach seems to be yielding results as desired. Moreover, it provides a confidence boost for the players and coaches alike ahead of bigger challenges on the horizon.

Previous article
How a Father’s Eating Habits Can Affect His Children’s Health and Wellness
Next article
Kartik Aaryan opens up about struggles of breaking into Bollywood on talk show
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Afghanistan Shock Australia By 21 Runs In Super 8s Match Of T20 World Cup

Northlines Northlines -
Kingston, Jun 23: Afghanistan pulled off an upset of...

England and USA clash in must-win T20 World Cup Super Eight encounter

Northlines Northlines -
England will be hoping for victory when they face...

Afghanistan stun Australia, semifinal race wide open at T20 World Cup

Northlines Northlines -
In a major turn of events, Afghanistan pulled off...

Afghanistan Pull Off Historic Win Over Australia

Northlines Northlines -
In a major upset, Afghanistan registered their first ever...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Girl faces police case for performing yoga at Sikh holy shrine

Power plant units offline as Punjab sizzles; outages minor but illustrate...

Kartik Aaryan opens up about struggles of breaking into Bollywood on...