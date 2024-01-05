JU loses in semis of VC’s Cup

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 05: The winning spree of University of Jammu (JU) halted by Jamia Milia Islamia University Delhi on way to the final of the All India Vice Chancellor's Twenty20 (employees) Cup at RTM Nagpur University today.

As per the reports reaching here, JU suffered a three wickets defeat in the important game of semifinals. Now, JU shall be playing against LUVAS University Hisar for the third place game tomorrow.

Earlier, in the semifinals today, JU made 166 runs for six wickets. Rajesh scored magnificent century while Sandeep Bakshi (25) and Amin (13) were other main contributors to the total. From Jamia Milia, Wahid took three wickets while Fareed bagged two.

Later, Jamia Milia chased the target of 167 in 19.4 overs for the loss of seven wickets. Wahid (43), Adeel (48) and Sarfrez (43) played match winning knocks from Jamia. From JU, Raj Kumar Bakshi bowled well taking away three wickets. Rajesh bagged two.