ICC T20 WC: India to lock horns with Pakistan on June 9

Agencies

The much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup schedule was announced on Friday, January 5, and the big-ticket showdown between India and Pakistan will take place on June 9, 2024, in New York, it was revealed.

Hosts USA will face Canada in the opening match on June 1, the ICC announced.

India and Pakistan are pooled in Group A alongside USA, Canada and Ireland.

Defending champions England and arch-rivals Australia also find themselves in the same group while co-hosts West Indies are placed in Group C with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea.

The tournament will have 20 teams, divided into four groups, with the top two teams from each group proceeding to the Super 8 stage.

The Group Stage will be played from June 1 to June 18. The Super 8 stage will be played from June 19 to June 24.

India's schedule for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024

The semi-finals will be played on June 26 and June 27.

Barbados will host the final on June 29.

The tournament will have three nations debuting, with Canada, USA and Uganda making their maiden appearances in the major ICC event.

The 55 games of the competition will be played across six different venues in the West Indies (Kensington Oval, Barbados; Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad; Providence Stadium, Guyana; Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua; Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia; Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent) and three venues in the USA (Eisenhower Park, New York; Lauderhill, Florida; and Grand Prairie, Texas).

England are the defending champions, having beaten Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup final, in Melbourne.

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, USA

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal