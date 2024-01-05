J&K Cycling team named for National

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 05: Cycling Association of Jammu and Kashmir today finalised the team for the 28th National Road Cycling Championship to be held at Vijayapur in Karnataka from January nine to January 12.

Earlier, the selected team underwent screening conducted by J&K Sports Council (JKSC) team at MA Stadium, here today.

The screening committee of the J&K Sports Council (JKSC) was led by Baljinder Singh, Divisional Sports Officer. Among those who were present included Sharad Chander (secretary Athletics association), SS Gill (secretary Cycling association), Dr Vikesh Kumar, Gurpreet, Rahul and Joginder.

The Team: BOYS: Under-14: Ikhlak Hussain, Haseeb Jan, Azan Ali. Sub Junior: Jahangir, Sahil Manzoor, Zulfiqar Gazanfar, Manik Magotra, Rayaan Manzoor.

Junior: Adnan, Parvaiz Ahmad. Under 23: Adil Altaf, Mohmiss Ismail, Mashooq Maqbool. Senior: Waheed Ahmed. GIRLS: Sub Junior: Yamuna, Farrah. Junior: Sohilha. Elite: Mehak Mushtaq, Humaira Khursheed.