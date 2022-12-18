JMC passes resolutions for Rotation of Reserved Wards after 2 yrs, Bharat Rattan to Dogra

JAMMU, Dec 17: The General House Meeting of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) here today passed resolutions like conferring Bharat Rattan to Pandit Prem Nath Dogra, formulation of Tawi Development Authority and constitution of Consultative Committees with each Committee having 5 Councillors as members.Sanjay Baru had moved the resolution for Bharat Rattan to Pandit Dogra.

Resolution by Gorav Chopra demanding hike in sitting allowances of JMC Councillors from Rs. 1000 to Rs. 4000 for GHM and from Rs. 1000 to Rs. 2000 for Standing Committee meetings was also passed.

The resolution by Sobat Ali demanding wages of daily wagers of J&K at par with that of their counterparts of Ladakh was also passed.

Resolution demanding simplifying of Building Bylaws and procuring of GI pipes with accessories for PHE department was also passed.

His another resolution which was passed what that of rotation of reserved Wards after two years.

The resolution of Jaideep Sharma demanding extension of tenure of the elected Urban Local Body by two years failed to gather support and was dropped.

The Mayor also ordered formation of two Committees to probe alleged embezzlement in Goshala at Nagrota and for Over Head Tank in Bhagwati Nagar.

He also directed the JMC Commissioner to ensure that SSP Traffic and SSP Jammu come to the House when called.

Congress Councillors walked out of the Meeting at 10:30 am in protest against non-availability of funds with the local body for developmental works.

“We are not here to see the decorations. We want developmental works in our Wards for which the public has send us here,” Dwarka Choudhary, Chief Whip of Congress said.

He informed that it is for the first time in four years that the Congress members have boycotted the house proceedings for the whole day.

On coming out of the house Congress Councillors Rajni Bala, Preetam Singh, Ritu Choudhary, Rashpal and others led by their chief whip raised slogans against the JMC.

Independent Councillor, Yudhvir Singh while speaking in the House said that he was being discriminated by the Mayor in giving time to speak.

With this the two day GHM presided over by Jammu Mayor Rajinder Sharma which started yesterday concluded this evening.